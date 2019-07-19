2019 China Int'l Consumer Electronics Show kicks off in Qingdao, Shandong Province

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/19 21:19:09

People visit the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors learn about smart kitchen at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

A girl experiences a virtual reality (VR) device at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

An exhibitor manipulates a robot at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors view a mini driverless shuttle bus at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

