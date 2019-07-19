2019 China Int'l Consumer Electronics Show kicks off in Qingdao, Shandong Province

People visit the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019. The four-day China International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off here on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors learn about smart kitchen at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019.

A girl experiences a virtual reality (VR) device at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019.

An exhibitor manipulates a robot at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019.

Visitors view a mini driverless shuttle bus at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show (SINOCES) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2019.