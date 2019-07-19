Tiangong-2’s controlled re-entry shows China’s international responsibility: chief designer

The screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows the two Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (left) and Chen Dong entering the space lab Tiangong-2, in October 2016. After the launch of Shenzhou-11, the spacecraft docked two days later with China's first space lab, Tiangong-2, where the two astronauts lived for 30 days. The two astronauts who completed China's longest-ever manned space mission returned to Earth safely on November 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua

China's space lab Tiangong-2 successfully left orbit and re-entered the atmosphere on Friday night in a controlled manner after more than 1,000 days in service, with a small amount of debris falling into a designated security area in the South Pacific Ocean and most of the spacecraft burned in the atmosphere."Tiangong-2 space lab has completed all of its planned and extension tasks," Zhu Zongpeng, chief space lab designer, said in a press release sent from the main project developer, China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Co (CAST), to the Global Times on Friday.According to the developer, Tiangong-2 had a designed operation life of two years, and had been operating in orbit for over 1,000 days.Though they had been operating longer than designed life, the research platform and all payloads onboard Tiangong-2 were still in good condition, and the propellant carried by the space lab was also sufficient to support its flight in orbit for several years."Considering multiple factors, including security and the reliability of the space lab in orbit, we have to choose to de-orbit the space lab," Zhu said.

Photo taken by high-resolution camera shows Tiangong-2 space lab and Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft on October 30, 2016. An accompanying satellite orbited close to Tiangong-2 and Shenzhou-11 and took photos with the camera installed on it. Photo: Xinhua/CAS

Photo: Jiang Chengjie, Cao Jiyao

