China slams US on unilateral sanctions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang answers questions at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. Photo: IC

China has made representations to the US and urged the US to correct its wrong practices, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, after the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Chinese companies over the Iranian nuclear issue.The US Treasury said on its website on Thursday that it took action to "shut down an Iranian nuclear procurement network." It said the global network includes seven entities and five individuals, with four of them Chinese companies.Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told Friday's media briefing that China resolutely opposes the US' use of its laws to impose unilateral sanctions on other countries, including China, and its so-called "long-arm jurisdiction.""We urge the US to immediately correct wrong practices and respect the legitimate rights of all parties," Geng said.Geng pointed out that the root cause of the current tensions on the Iranian nuclear issue is the US imposition of extreme pressure on Iran through unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.He urged the US to truly respond to the concerns of the international community and return to the correct path of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.On nonproliferation, Geng said China is firmly opposed to any form of proliferation activity, and always strictly complies with relevant international obligations.