Chinese religious groups slam US attack on nation’s policies

Religious groups in China met in Beijing on Friday to express their anger over the US use of "religious freedom?? to attack China's religion policies, according to a release from news portal cpc.people.com.



Religious people from the China Christian Council said the US disregards the facts and truth and insists on using "religious freedom??to attack China. The US shows no respect for religion because it shamelessly politicizes religion.



Representatives of the China Islam Association said that the world has witnessed a rise in racism and an increasing hatred of Muslims in the US. The so-called religious figures from China Trump met on July 17 are either cult members or separatists who have nothing to do with religion and have been avoided by religious people.



Religious believers in China have the right to say whether China has religious freedom or not. The US should stop its poor performance and leave peace to religions, read the release.



