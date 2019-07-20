China steps up regulation of web literature to clear vulgar content

The National Copyright Administration of China requested online literature platforms to rectify vulgar content and promote mainstream positive energy.The administration met with 12 companies engaged in the web literature business in Beijing from Monday to Wednesday.The companies included popular web literature sites such as Migu Reading, Tianyi Reading, Wangyi Literature and iQiyi Literature.The agency pointed out that web literature has become an important literature and art publishing format in China, and that it is crucial for their content to spread positive thoughts. These platforms should provide quality work to the people, the agency added.The agency will step up efforts to regulate and resolve issues involving vulgar content. It will also strengthen reviews of content and suspend the call for articles on web literature platforms which promote the worship of money or hedonism.