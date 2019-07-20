Eco-China: Experience sheer beauty of Guangxi

Tourists visit the Guangxi Garden at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2019. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2016 shows the Yueliang River winding through the countryside in Wuzhuan Township of Donglan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2016 shows a tea garden in Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2019 shows the view of Dangjiu Miao Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Stitched aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows a view of Lijiang River in Xingping Township in Yangshuo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2019 shows the view of Guijiang Miao Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in south China, Guangxi boasts high forest coverage of over 62 percent and various landforms including its picturesque karst mountains. In recent years, following the principle of building ecological civilization, Guangxi authorities uphold green development in agricultural production and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, the authorities take various measures to improve rural environment including expanding forest coverage and improving infrastructure construction. From 18 to 20 in July, the "Guangxi Day" event was held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, where visitors can experience the sheer beauty and remarkable achievements of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)