Night fair in Xinjiang's Turpan attracts citizens, visitors to spend leisure time

Citizens and tourists have their meals under grape trellis at a night fair held in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2019. Xinjiang has entered its peak season for tourism. The night fair, with a theme of grape, attracted a lot of citizens and visitors to spend their leisure time and enjoy the cool there. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Children blow bubbles at a night fair held in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2019. Xinjiang has entered its peak season for tourism. The night fair, with a theme of grape, attracted a lot of citizens and visitors to spend their leisure time and enjoy the cool there. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Citizens and tourists dance at a night fair held in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. Xinjiang has entered its peak season for tourism. The night fair, with a theme of grape, attracted a lot of citizens and visitors to spend their leisure time and enjoy the cool there. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Citizens take a selfie at a night fair held in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. Xinjiang has entered its peak season for tourism. The night fair, with a theme of grape, attracted a lot of citizens and visitors to spend their leisure time and enjoy the cool there. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)