Hundreds evacuated after volcano erupts in southern Peru

Hundreds of people living near a volcano in southern Peru have been evacuated after it erupted and spread ash on Friday.The Ubinas Volcano, the most active in Peru, recorded two explosions since dawn, which spewed ash and affected more than eight surrounding areas.Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra called for the evacuation, describing it as "a major event unlike any we have had in recent years."The Geophysical Institute of Peru forecast that the volcano's activity will escalate in the following days with stronger eruptions and more ash emissions coming.The volcano, which is 5,672 meters high and located in the Moquegua region, saw its more active period from 2013 to 2016.