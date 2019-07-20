Hong Kong residents hold huge pro-government, anti-violence rally





Photo: Fan Lingzhi in Hong Kong/GT

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents gathered on Saturday at Tamar Park in Admiralty to support the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and condemn violence following recent radical protests that seriously jeopardized stability of the city.Despite the rain, people dressed up in blue and white from business, local communities and the political sphere at Tamar Park around 5 pm, voicing opposition to the violence at recent anti-extradition bill protests over the past month."Safeguard HK, HK Add Oil (come on HK)!" Chan Yung, vice-chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, told a crowd at the assembly. The event went on as normal despite the rain and rumors of its cancelation due to bad weather.Some participants, including TV hosts, movie stars, politicians, business representatives and ordinary Hong Kong residents spoke on stage and strongly criticized the violence at recent demonstrations that severely harmed the stability and harmony of Hong Kong.

Photo: Yang Sheng in Hong Kong/GT

Natalis Chan Pak Cheung, a local TV host and film actor, called on people to be brave and stand for justice. "Nobody here will be afraid of getting wet in the rain, as you are so brave to speak for justice!" he said. Before the assembly, some opposition representatives spread rumors that the assembly was canceled due to bad weather.The number of participants reached 316,000 as of 7 pm, according to rally organizers. Some representatives at the assembly predicted that the number of participants at Saturday's rally would reach 500,000, the largest-ever rally to support the government and police since tensions over the anti-extradition bill grew.

Photo: Fan Lingzhi in Hong Kong/GT

Photo: Fan Lingzhi in Hong Kong/GT