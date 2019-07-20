Dog and Cat Expo held in Pasay City, the Philippines

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/20 23:14:11

Pet dogs wearing costumes are seen during the annual Dog and Cat Expo in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Pet dogs wearing costumes are seen during the annual Dog and Cat Expo in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People raise their pets during the annual Dog and Cat Expo in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People raise their pets during the annual Dog and Cat Expo in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People raise their pets during the annual Dog and Cat Expo in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

