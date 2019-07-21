Ghana, China in joint efforts to improve maternal, child health

Ghanaian authorities have put in place measures to start the implementation of a vital bilateral health cooperation project with Chin.Under their bilateral health pacts reached last September, China and Ghana agreed to undertake a project for the improvement in maternal and child health services in Ghana.The Ministry of Health inaugurated here on Wednesday a 25-member ministerial steering committee to see to the implementation of the program.Inaugurating the committee, deputy minister for health Alexander Abban said the health of mothers and children was one of the measures of the health of a nation."If the woman, who is the main vessel for procreation is not healthy, we are not going to have a healthy population," Abban said.He thanked the government of China for agreeing to partner Ghana on this critical aspect of health delivery.The formation of the committee was one of the steps being taken to actualize agreements Ghana had reached with China during the visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to China last September.On his part, the head of the eighth Chinese medical team in Ghana Liu Qiuhong said that "going forward, we hope the friendship between our two countries will grow from strength to strength."