Iran says captured British oil tanker escorted by warship

The spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that the British oil tanker was being escorted by a UK warship when it was seized by the IRGC forces on Friday.Despite of being escorted by a UK warship, "Stena Impero," the British oil tanker, was stopped by the Iranian forces and was led to the coastal harbor for legal investigations and necessary measures, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency."Stena Impero" was trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz in reverse direction heedless of the maritime rules, he said, adding that there was a risk of collision because of the tanker's wrong direction."Iran is acting decisively in the application of the law and national sovereignty in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," Sharif stressed.On Friday, the IRGC seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait."