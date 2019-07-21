Chinese woodworking companies enthusiastic about exploring US market

Suzhou Far-East Abrasives Co. Ltd., a woodworking company based in east China's Jiangsu Province, drew quite a lot American clients as it participated in an international woodworking trade show in Las Vegas this week."Two years ago when we joined the fair for the first time, we got better understanding about the American market and started to build business here. This time we expect to further expand our business with American board and furniture factories in exporting sanding belt and cloth," Yang Fei, foreign trade manager of the company, told Xinhua.The company, which is specialized in manufacturing high quality bonded abrasives and coated abrasives, is among many Chinese enterprises that attended the 2019 AWFS (Association of Woodworking and Furnishings Suppliers) Fair held in Las Vegas from Wednesday to Saturday.The biennial show, which is North America's largest gathering of woodworking equipment and technology, attracted about 640 manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe including China in various sectors including machinery and hardware.Many Chinese woodworking companies expressed their expectations to further explore business opportunities in the US market.Quart Wood, a Chinese plywood manufacturer and one of the biggest plywood exporters in China, joined all the fairs held in recent years to expand cooperation with American partners.Jason Tsui, marketing manager of Quart Wood, told Xinhua the company hopes to explore new American customers, mainly distributors and furniture factories. Currently it has about a dozen clients in the United States.Another Chinese company, Sichuan Hero Woodworking New Technology Co. Ltd., is enthusiastic about building cooperation with American dealers in woodworking tools.Feng Yanping, a representative of the company, said her company from southwest China's Sichuan Province specializes in manufacturing professional saw blades. With a monthly production of 7,000 blades, it manufactures full range of woodworking tools with fine quality.Max Hunter, president of Western Dovetail, an American dovetail drawer company based in Vallejo, California, told Xinhua he was interested in business links with Chinese partners in drawer design and production in the future.The AWFS fair is held every two years, bringing professionals of global woodworking industry together for an in-depth review of the new developments and advances that are driving the woodworking market.