Saudi king approves hosting of US armed forces

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has approved hosting the US armed forces in the kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.An official in the Saudi Ministry of Defense clarified that the decision was made based on the principles of strengthening regional security and stability, and joint cooperation between the two countries.He further highlighted that the hosting would increase joint cooperation in defending regional security and preserve peace.The tension in the Gulf region is escalating along with US-Iran conflicts about the Iranian nuclear activities.