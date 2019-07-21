Philippines says coordinating with Iran for safe release of Filipino seaman

The Philippine government said on Saturday it is coordinating with Iran to ensure the safety of a Filipino seafarer who was among the 23 crew members of a Britain-registered vessel seized by Iranian authorities late on Friday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines said it is "actively monitoring developments" of the reported seizure of oil tanker Stena Impero with the Filipino aboard.Quoting the Philippine-based manning agency of the Filipino seaman, Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said, "There were no reported injuries and the vessel was known to be heading to the coast of Iran."The DFA said Philippine Ambassador to Iran Fred Santos is contacting the Iranian authorities to seek assurance that the Filipino seafarer is safe and will be released soon.Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Friday seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "The British vessel was captured for failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the Strait of Hormuz."Iran's Fars news agency said all the 23 crew are now at Bandar Abbas port and will remain on the vessel until the end of an investigation.