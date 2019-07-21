New York State's establishment of China Day celebrated in NYC

RELATED ARTICLES: New York state to set up China Day to strengthen friendship

Some 200 people from the local Chinese community and over a dozen New York State Senators and Assemblymen gathered at a ceremony in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City on Saturday to celebrate the state's recognition of the China Day and the Chinese American Heritage Week.The New York State Senate on June 18 passed the Senate Resolution No.2103, which recognizes Oct. 1, 2019 as China Day and the first week of October 2019 as Chinese American Heritage Week to strengthen the friendship and bilateral relationship between the State of New York and Chinese Americans.Chinese Consul General in New York, Huang Ping, expressed his gratitude to everyone who has made this resolution a reality."I'm really touched by your commitment in making this relationship even stronger," said the consul general.He noted that the resolution highlights the Chinese community's contribution to the development of the New York State and beyond, and gives them a fair appraisal in the past and contemporary American history."This is critical in reducing racial discrimination and improving harmony and diversity among different groups," said Huang.The resolution also reaffirms New York State's commitment in engaging in the relationship with China in various aspects, he added.The core sponsor of the resolution, New York State Senator James Sanders Jr., said at the ceremony that the New York State is very grateful for Chinese people's contribution to the United States.The state senator also said that China and the United States should focus on fighting climate change, global poverty and dread diseases, instead of on trade."I'm happy to say that in the Empire State, we want to lead the way, we want to show the rest of the nation that there are all ways of working together and resolving these things," he added.According to the resolution, bilateral trade and investment between China and the United States have created tens of thousands of jobs in the state of New York, and the state is home to a thriving overseas Chinese community that devoted themselves to the harmony and development of the state.