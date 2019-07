Int'l air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 held in Latvia

Orlik Aerobatic Team performs during the international air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 at Jurmala Airport in Tukums, Latvia, on July 20, 2019. As one of the largest international air shows in Baltic states, Wings Over Baltics 2019 took place on Saturday in Tukums, attracting thousands of visitors. (Xinhua/Janis)

People watch the international air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 at Jurmala Airport in Tukums, Latvia, on July 20, 2019. As one of the largest international air shows in Baltic states, Wings Over Baltics 2019 took place on Saturday in Tukums, attracting thousands of visitors. (Xinhua/Janis)

An aircraft performs during the international air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 at Jurmala Airport in Tukums, Latvia, on July 20, 2019. As one of the largest international air shows in Baltic states, Wings Over Baltics 2019 took place on Saturday in Tukums, attracting thousands of visitors. (Xinhua/Janis)

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet performs during the international air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 at Jurmala Airport in Tukums, Latvia, on July 20, 2019. As one of the largest international air shows in Baltic states, Wings Over Baltics 2019 took place on Saturday in Tukums, attracting thousands of visitors. (Xinhua/Janis)

An aircraft of Baltic Bees Jet Team performs during the international air show Wings Over Baltics 2019 at Jurmala Airport in Tukums, Latvia, on July 20, 2019. As one of the largest international air shows in Baltic states, Wings Over Baltics 2019 took place on Saturday in Tukums, attracting thousands of visitors. (Xinhua/Janis)

