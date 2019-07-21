Public security minister stresses security, stability in 70th anniversary of PRC

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Saturday called for efforts to ensure security and stability when the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is celebrated.Zhao made the call at a symposium gathering police chiefs from across the country, held in Sichuan Province.The police must uphold the highest standards, meet the strictest requirements and take the most thorough measures to safeguard the national political security and overall social stability, Zhao said.He also called for enhanced reforms of the public security work and urged the police to constantly improve the effectiveness of their work.