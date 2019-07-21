China issues white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang

The State Council Information Office on Sunday issued a white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.
Xinjiang has long been an inseparable part of Chinese territory. Never has it been the so-called "East Turkistan." The Uygur ethnic group came into being through a long process of migration and integration, the white paper said, adding that it is part of the Chinese nation.
In Xinjiang, different cultures and religions coexist, and ethnic cultures have been fostered and developed in the embrace of the Chinese civilization. Islam is neither an indigenous nor the sole belief system of the Uygur people. It has taken root in the Chinese culture and developed soundly in China, the document said.