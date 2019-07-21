China's Ministry of Justice launches official website in English

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/21 11:23:45





The website includes an introduction of the MOJ itself and China's law-based governance. It also integrates functions such as releasing legal information, explaining China's legal policies and providing legal services.



By rolling out the English version of its official website, the ministry hopes to enhance its influence, so as to better promote the country's achievements and introduce foreign experience in implementing law-based governance.

