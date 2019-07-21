UN calls on Non-Aligned Movement to continue defending respect for sovereignty

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) thanked on Saturday the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for their support, and called it to continue the defense for the respect for sovereignty."The movement must continue to strongly defend respect for sovereignty, the right to self-determination, international solidarity, and the right to peace and development of all peoples," Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, president of the UNGA, said in a video.The video was broadcasted during the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the NAM, which began here on Saturday.She also thanked NAM for promoting the declaration of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which is celebrated on April 24.She said that multilateralism and international law are the formula to guarantee peace.Venezuela has held the presidency of the NAM since 2016. NAM's presidency will be passed to Azerbaijan in October.