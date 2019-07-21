HOME >>
VIDEO
Video: Expressing views in a peaceful manner is a right HK endows us, says Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, a HK member of the CPPCC National Committee
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/7/21 11:38:04
RELATED ARTICLES:
HK native Kenneth Fok calls for peaceful means to resolve problems at pro-govt rally
Ugandan father and daughter in HK protest in support of peace and law
Video: "Safeguard HK" rally
Posted in:
CHINA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus