119 dead in devastating floods in India's northeastern state of Assam, eastern state of Bihar

Villagers evacuate by boat to a safer place as the flood caused by incessant rain hits Hajo in India's northeastern state Assam, on July 19, 2019. The combined death toll in devastating floods in India's northeastern state of Assam and eastern state of Bihar has gone up to 119, official sources told Xinhua on Friday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A woman sits in a waterlogged house with her child as the flood caused by incessant rain hits Hajo in India's northeastern state Assam, on July 19, 2019. The combined death toll in devastating floods in India's northeastern state of Assam and eastern state of Bihar has gone up to 119, official sources told Xinhua on Friday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

