Experts say local-level ties are root of US-China relationship

Exchanges at the local level in China and the United States have been the root of bilateral ties over the past 40 years, a trend that will continue in the future, experts have said here at a recent international conference.The United States and China are celebrating their 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year by launching a series of events to enhance links in various areas.The three-day Sister Cities International Annual Conference wrapped up on Friday in Houston, in which participants, including local officials, business leaders, or experts, stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship between the two countries and expected an early settlement of their trade issues.Highlighting the success of China-US relations, Ron Nirenberg, chair of the Sister Cities International and mayor of San Antonio, Texas, said during the event that in the past 40 years, many pairs of sister city relationships have been forged between the United States and China, and "countless personal relationships have also blossomed."He expressed his hope that economic and cultural ties between the two countries would strengthen.Despite the ongoing US-China trade tensions, local-level collaboration and people-to-people exchanges remain active between the two countries.A series of exchange activities were held in various places in the United States recently, such as the China-US Governors Forum, China-California Business Forum, Utah-China Trade and Investment Forum, SelectUSA Investment Summit, as well as the US-China Innovation and Investment Summit.According to Charles Foster, board of director of US-China Innovation Alliance, these exchange summits and conferences serve as a platform to demonstrate the importance of the US-China relations.In an interview with Xinhua during the US-China Innovation and Investment Summit in May, Foster said the timing of the summit is crucial as government officials and businessmen can express their views on US-China relations."I'm pleased that it's going on particularly at this time because we're going through an uncertain period in US-China relations," he said. "And because of that, I think it's even more important that all of us speak out and continue to demonstrate in various ways how important this relationship is."As a member of the group welcoming late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's visit to Houston in 1979, Foster said he strongly believed that the friendship between the United States and China will continue to grow."It is so important that both of our great countries work together collaboratively for the world economy and for world peace," he added.Besides enhancing direct communications, city-level exchanges and cooperation also help promote understanding between the United States and China, Steve Adler, mayor of Austin in the US state of Texas, told Xinhua.He said regardless of what happens at the national level between the United States and China, "we will do everything that we can within the bounds available to us to maximize those opportunities."In an open letter addressed to US President Donald Trump and members of Congress on July 3, 100 renowned US experts on China expressed their concerns about Washington's adversarial actions toward Beijing. They believe the trade tension "does not serve American or global interests."Since the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations 40 years ago, culture exchanges and cooperation between the two nations at the bilateral, regional and global levels have delivered huge benefits to the two peoples.In June, the New York State Senate passed a resolution to recognize Oct. 1 this year, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as "China Day" to strengthen the friendship and relationship between the state and Chinese Americans.The resolution also recognizes the first week of October this year as Chinese American Heritage Week. According to the resolution, bilateral trade and investment between China and the United States have created tens of thousands of jobs in the state of New York, and the state is home to a thriving overseas Chinese community that is devoted to the harmony and development of the state.