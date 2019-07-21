German tissue maker Tempo wins acclaim for supporting HK stability

German tissue maker Tempo has won widespread acclaim on Chinese social media for upholding the country's "one country, two systems" for Hong Kong special administrative region.In a statement made public on Saturday, the company reaffirmed it would stand together with all walks of people in Hong Kong and try to maintain the prosperity, stability, and harmony of Hong Kong.Tempo Hong Kong also stated that it will continue commercial advertising cooperation with Hong Kong-based television channels including TVB according to the company's set marketing strategy.The company made its announcements public on Tempo's Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, as well as Facebook account.Tempo's response came after a good number of Chinese netizens vowed to boycott the popular tissue brand after news surfaced that the company is allegedly stopping advertising cooperation with TVB, which have supported Hong Kong police in its commentary, and fiercely criticized the violent protestors storming and vandalizing Hong Kong's Legislative Council.Some companies such as Japanese firm Pocari Sweat were obviously bowing to the radical protesters' pressure, suspending ads on TVB.After standing up to the bullying, Tempo has won broad support on social media in China. "Posting a clarifying notice on Facebook and Sina Weibo shows a firm attitude. Can other brands show similar sincerity?" said a Weibo user named LIXINdoudoudouer."I like the clear-cut, supportive attitude (toward TVB) displayed by Tempo. I will continue buying its products," posted another Weibo user named Adengshuizhudan."I will ask my friends and relatives to buy more Tempo tissues. We need to display our Chinese peoples' purchasing power. The violent protestors have no place in Hong Kong," said a Weibo user tiankonglankongquelv.Attempts to create chaos in Hong Kong and disrupt Hong Kong's prosperity and stability are resolutely opposed by people both in the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.