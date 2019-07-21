‘Abstraction(s)’ exhibition kicks off at Song Art Museum in Beijing

The promotional material of 'Abstraction(s)' exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Song Art Museum



The exhibition hall of 'Abstraction(s)' exhibition in Song Art Museum in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Song Art Museum



Currency Wars - RMB 10 yuan new and old By Xu Qu Photo: Courtesy of Song Art Museum



A new exhibition, titled Abstraction(s), opened at the Song Art Museum in Beijing on Saturday. The exhibition gathers artworks by 13 artists from home and abroad to show the development of abstract painting over the past 100 years.

Wang Duan, director of the Song Art Museum, said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition demonstrates the inheritance of abstract art by artists.

"The name of the exhibition is Abstraction(s). The 's' and bracket stand for the multi-forms of abstract art," Wang noted.

The organizer of the exhibition Nicolas Trembley said at the opening that even though the artworks on display show a great deal of diversity, they are all connected.

"Just like how the Chinese name of the exhibition 'Yinxing Yu Se' means 'hiding in the colors,' the exploration of colors is the main theme of them," said Trembley.

As the academic director of the exhibition, Wang Chunchen, PhD supervisor at the China Central Academy of Fine Arts, also mentioned that many works in the Abstraction(s) exhibition focus on the use of colors.

"Setting color as the framework, shape and method of expression is the new feature of abstract art," said Wang.

The exhibition will come to an end on November 17. Public events will be held throughout the exhibition's run.