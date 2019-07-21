China snatch 12 out of 13 golds in diving at FINA worlds

China's Yang Jian competes in the men's 10-meter platform final on Saturday in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: VCG

China snatched 12 out of the 13 diving gold medals at the FINA World Championships on Saturday after Yang Jian took gold in the men's 10-meter platform to culminate China's haul in Gwangju, South Korea.Yang Jian pumped his fist after his final dive, barely concealing his delight as he pipped countryman Yang Hao to the world title by just 13 points."What a fantastic final," said the gold medalist after a dramatic late comeback."I feel honored to win gold. That was one of the best final dives of my career. I give myself a pat on the back."Victory came despite a perfect set of 10 points in the fourth round for Yang Hao, who had sacrificed a spot in the mixed three-meter synchro final to rest for his main event."It was a good decision to focus on the platform and it helped a lot," he said."I scored 13 perfect marks tonight and was thrilled to be part of such a close contest. It just wasn't enough."Russia's Aleksandr Bondar took bronze behind the Chinese pair, whose victory made it 12 out of 13 for the diving powerhouse at this year's championships.British diving star Tom Daley, who flopped to seventh, promised to come back stronger."That's sport for you isn't it," Daley said."It's not the way I wanted to end the world champs but on a positive I came here to qualify two Olympic spots and I managed that," added the 25-year-old."It just puts a fire under your arse basically, to get back to training and doing what you need to do to be the best that you can be."Daley, who bagged the world title in 2017 and 2009, booked his place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a solid performance in the heats but failed to match China's swaggering display in the evening final.Earlier, Australian pair Maddison­­­ Keeney and Matthew Carter broke China's stranglehold of the gold ­medals by winning the mixed three-meter synchro title by the finest of margins from Canada's perennial bridesmaids Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel.Keeney and Carter produced a series of superb dives to post a winning score of 304.86 points, just 0.78 points more than Imbeau-Dulac and Abel, who took silver in Kazan four years ago and the bronze at the 2017 championships in Budapest.Germans Tina Punzel and Lou Messenberg claimed bronze with 301.62 after China's Yang Hao and Chang Yani pulled out for Yang to concentrate on the 10-meter platform final.China scooped a remarkable ­seven of eight gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and enjoyed a ­stranglehold again at the last world championships in ­Budapest two years ago, scooping eight of the 13 titles on offer.