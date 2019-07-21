Refugee swimmer Mardini rising fast after fleeing war in Syria

Syrian refugee Yusra Mardini, who almost drowned at sea fleeing her war-torn country four years ago, heaved a deep sigh after failing to set a personal best at the world championships on Sunday.Representing FINA's independent athletes team, the 21-year-old looked up at the giant scoreboard and winced at her time of 1 minute, 8.79 seconds in the 100 meters butterfly heats in South Korea."I'm not very happy actually," Mardini said. "I had some problems with my shoulder, but I'm back in training. I still have the 100m freestyle and I'm looking forward to that."Mardini's time was more than 12 seconds slower than that of reigning champion Sarah Sjostrom and 47th overall, but she has come a long way since risking her life crossing from Izmir in Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos in the summer of 2015.Thirty minutes into that treacherous journey, the motor on their dinghy cut out and the tiny vessel, carrying 20 people rather than the six or seven it was designed for, threatened to capsize.As the only people who could swim, Mardini and her sister Sarah jumped into the water to push and pull the dinghy for over three hours until they reached the shore."I arrived in Greece in only jeans and a T-shirt," said Mardini, who also swims in the 100-meter freestyle later this week. "Even my shoes were gone."Mardini famously competed at the Rio Olympics a year later under the refugee flag.It is a far cry from life back in Syria, where rocket strikes would often shake the pool she trained at in Damascus.Fellow Syrian Ayman Kelzieh was also forced to flee the country before competing at the 2014 Asian Games.