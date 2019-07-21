Abandoned child returns to China after 12 years to find birth parents

The 14-year-old abandoned boy Dang Jingyuan talks to local police in North China who rescued him. Photo: Screenshot from the Pear Video

After being adopted by a Dutch couple 12 years ago, a 14-year-old Chinese-born boy returned to China to find his parents during his summer vacation.Found in 2005 by the police of Bayannur, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the boy was an abandoned infant without a left forearm. Police sent him to a local welfare home and named Dang Jingyuan.Two years later, Dang was adopted by Dutch couple surnamed Herben at the age of two and moved to the Netherlands.The couple and Dang revisited the welfare home and staff members, who were excited and delighted with Dang's growth. There was a mix of laughter and tears at the reunion, according to the video of Chinese news video site Pear Video.Dang is intelligent and does well in school, and a good soccer player, one of the couple told Pear Video on Friday.The couple also said they will come back if they can reach Dang's parents.Pear Video