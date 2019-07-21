Teacher questioned for asking students to photograph foreigners

The English homework assigned by the teacher in the WeChat group includes copying words and sentences of the text book, watching an English animation and taking photos with five foreigners. Photo: screenshot of video by the Pear Video

Parents called an English teacher in South China "xenocentric" after the teacher assigned students to take photos with five foreigners during the summer holiday.The local education bureau in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province is investigating the case.A video of the Pear Video on Saturday shows that the English homework assigned in the WeChat group includes copying words and sentences of the textbook, watching an English animation and taking photos with foreigners.Some parents supported the homework but others raised concerns on the WeChat group."If a foreigner my child meets is not friendly or has a criminal record, what's the point of taking a photo with them?" said the parent.The parents noted the teacher might be xenocentric.The teacher explained that the assignment was given to encourage students to speak English. The homework was optional and voluntary, the teacher said.Pear Video