Teenager steals airplanes, crashes one into guardrail

A boy from East China piloted an airplane without anyone teaching him how, as he "stole" two from a local airport, had fun with one but crashed the other into a guardrail.The 13-year-old boy from Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province took his chances in the wee hours of July 15 and hopped into two amphibious aircraft at a local airport, with his actions recorded by a surveillance camera, Pear Video reported on Saturday.The video shows the boy hit the first plane he piloted on the guardrail, so he found another one and circled around an open space three times before abandoning it.He seems unscathed in the crash.Local police soon identified the child and found him at home doing homework the same day.The crashed plane is worth 1,880,000 yuan ($273,000), and the accident would cost 8,000 yuan, the report said. His parents agreed to pay 2,000 yuan because of their difficult financial conditions.An airport staff said that the boy only watched the plane being repaired a day before.The airport said that they will improve security and are willing to train the boy as a pilot."It's good that the airport likes to train the boy, but it is also important to teach him to take responsilities for what he did," said on netizen.Pear Video