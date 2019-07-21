Panama says withdrawing flag from missing oil tanker in Hormuz Strait

Panama has begun the process of withdrawing the registration of an oil tanker called MT Riah, which was reported to have disappeared when passing through the Strait of Hormuz on July 14, the country's maritime authority said on Saturday.Panama began the flag withdrawal process on Friday after an investigation determined the tanker had "deliberately violated international regulations" by not reporting any unusual situation, the authority said in a statement."We roundly condemn the use of Panamanian flagged ships for illicit activities," the authority said.Panama, which has the largest shipping fleet in the world, has recently withdrawn flags from dozens of vessels, some of which were operated by Iran, according to media reports.