Woodwork firms enthusiastic over US market opportunities

Suzhou Far-East Abrasives Co, a woodworking company based in East China's Jiangsu Province, drew quite a lot American clients as it participated in an international woodworking trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week."Two years ago when we went to the fair for the first time, we got a better understanding of the American market and started to build our business here. This time we expect to further expand our business with American board and furniture factories in exporting sanding belts and cloth," Yang Fei, foreign trade manager of the company, told the Xinhua News Agency.The company, which specializes in manufacturing high quality bonded abrasives and coated abrasives, is among many Chinese enterprises to attend the 2019 AWFS (Association of Woodworking and Furnishings Suppliers) Fair held in Las Vegas from Wednesday to Saturday.The biennial show, which is North America's largest gathering of woodworking equipment and technology, attracted 640 manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe, including China. Sectors including machinery and hardware are represented.Many Chinese woodworking companies have expressed their interest in exploring business opportunities in the US market.Quart Wood, a Chinese plywood manufacturer and one of the biggest plywood exporters in China, has attended all the fairs held in recent years to expand cooperation with American partners.Jason Tsui, marketing manager of Quart Wood, told Xinhua the company hopes to explore new American customers, mainly distributors and furniture factories. Currently it has about a dozen clients in the US.Another Chinese company, Sichuan Hero Woodworking New Technology Co, is enthusiastic about building cooperation with American dealers in woodworking tools.Feng Yanping, a representative of the company, said her company which is based in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, specializes in manufacturing professional saw blades. With a monthly production of 7,000 blades, it manufactures a full range of woodworking tools with fine quality.Max Hunter, president of Western Dovetail, an American dovetail drawer company based in Vallejo, California, told Xinhua he was interested in business links with Chinese partners in drawer design and production in the future.The AWFS fair is held every two years, bringing professionals from the global woodworking industry together for an in-depth review of the new developments and advances that are driving the woodworking market.