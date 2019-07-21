Grinding Competition

File photo: IC

Starbucks opened its first Starbucks Now store in Beijing on July 12, a takeout-based store similar to the model pioneered by Chinese upstart Luckin Coffee, which has a store only 20 meters away on Financial Street, Beijing' Xicheng district.The new Starbucks is much different from the US chain's other 3,900 stores in China.Just four days later, Luckin Coffee opened its latest store in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, its 3,000th. It brings the chain a step closer to its goal to open more than 4,500 stores in 2019 and reach 10,000 stores by 2021.The battle is on between the US coffeehouse chain giant, which has seen the market for drinking coffee in the Chinese mainland grow from almost zero in the last two decades, and the local challenger, which is still only 20-months old but has leveraged the concept of "new retail" to its advantage.It's a battle between business models, expanding speed and ways of marketing in the context of China's fast evolving internet economy, and also a confrontation between contrasting consumer sentiment amid the long-lasting China-US trade war.Starbucks has been playing catch-up in its digitalization strategies in China, but has advanced rapidly since last year. Starbucks has now placed its delivery services at the top of its app's front page.After it started offering delivery services in partnership with Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding in September 2018, in May it launched an online ordering and pickup service under the "Starbucks Now" banner in 300 stores in Beijing and Shanghai. The service now extends to 1,300 stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou."This new retail format and design approach provides us with a platform to offer customers a fast and convenient retail experience to suit their on-the-go lifestyle," Leo Tsoi, chief operating officer and president of Starbucks China Retail told the Global Times.While Starbucks is busy adding a business model similar to Luckin's, the latter has vowed to surpass Starbucks' physical coverage at a nearly insane speed.Luckin will exceed Starbucks' store number in China within 2019 and hit the number of 10,000 by 2021, insists Qian Zhiya, CEO of Luckin Coffee, according to a report from news portal thepaper.cn.Thanks to large discount offers, celebrity endorsements, high exposure on social media and its delivery and pickup business model, Luckin has been chipping away at Starbucks market share in China, and listed its initial public offering (IPO) on the US stock market in May.The operating margin of Starbucks for the third quarter 2018 in China dropped to 19 percent from 26.6 percent, the first drop for nine years.The battle between the two companies is essentially a battle of two totally different business models, an agent with an investment bank who has assisted several Chinese companies with their IPOs told the Global Times on condition of anonymity."No matter how reluctantly, Starbucks is taking Luckin seriously now, although it seldom talks about any competitors in the China market," he said. "Luckin can still expand with capital support and doesn't care about profits for the moment, but Starbucks' expansion must be based on whether it is profitable to do so.""Most ordinary consumers won't say no if a company is giving heavy discounts," he said.Coffee consumption habits have undergone significant transformation in China in the past few years. More white-collar workers have developed the habit of drinking coffee rather than tea during their stressful work days instead of hanging out in coffee shops in their leisure time, and they are no longer willing to put up with instant coffee."I need a cup of coffee to give me a boost after lunch on most weekdays. The delivery service of freshly brewed coffee at a discount price just suits me," said Yang Yang (pseudonym), a 29-year old office worker in Beijing."Luckin's coffee costs no more than 20 yuan ($2.9) after discount. Although Starbucks tastes better, it's twice as expensive," she told the Global Times on Thursday.In the debate about which brand is more to customers' taste, the long-lasting China-US trade war is making the US brand more vulnerable to changing consumer sentiment.Starbucks still has solid support from long-term customers from its "a third place" conception, which claims to build a nice place for consumers to hanging out, after home and work. If the price factor is not taken into account, loyal Starbucks fans prefer the environment and drinks offered by the brand."I still enjoy working at Starbucks' stores that are in business districts, where most of the consumers are business people and working staff," said Laurel Li, who works at a Beijing advertising company."I don't buy Luckin coffee unless my friends ask me to join in with their discount orders," Li said.However, the backlash against Starbucks on China's social media sites has become more strident, with some calling to support China's own coffee brand during the trade war.Under a hashtag of "Luckin is expected to continue discounts for three or five years," a Sina Weibo user named Shaoguanjiang in May posted "better reduce consumption at Starbucks during the trade war."Some we-media articles cited the examples of Canadian brand Tim Hortons, Australian brand Gloria Jeans and Japanese brand Doutor, saying that Starbucks is enjoying a much too friendly business environment and high market share in China. The country needs its own brand.In January, Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from buy to neutral and lowered its price target for Starbucks from $75 to $68, citing China concerns.