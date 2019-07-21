US braces for more hot summer days

RELATED ARTICLES: NYC braces for extreme heat wave

Americans braced for a second - and equally scorching - day of dangerously hot weather Sunday, with daytime temperatures forecast to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) across a number of major US cities.An oppressive heat wave stretching from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast had nearly 150 million people struggling to stay cool amid stifling temperatures Saturday."The temperatures we're seeing in our city today and tomorrow could be the highest we've seen in years. Take it seriously," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.The heat was expected to continue through late Sunday as a high-pressure system off the Atlantic coast ushered in steamy, subtropical air."Dangerously hot conditions will continue through Sunday," the National Weather Service (NWS) warned for the Washington and Baltimore area, where forecasters predicted high temperatures ranging from 95 to 100 degrees (35 to 37.8 C) for a second day."High temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken," the NWS added.People were urged to stay hydrated, watch out for the sick and elderly, stay inside as much as possible and not leave children or animals in cars.The heat wave already claimed at least three lives, including two earlier in the week in the eastern state of Maryland.