Huawei Mate X foldable 5G phone receives license to hit stores in August: reports

The Mate X, Chinese telecom giant Huawei's first foldable mobile phone and its second 5G handset, has received a network access license and is expected to be on sale in mid or late August, media reports said on Sunday.
If the Huawei Mate X, one of the first batch of foldable handsets in the world, launches successfully, it would bring about a new era of foldable digital phones and stimulate the research and development of related apps, analysts noted.
One of Huawei's 5G digital mobile phones, whose equipment model number is TAH-AN00, was granted a six-month trial network access license on July 15, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
Industry insiders noted that the TAH-AN00 model 5G handset is very likely to be Huawei's Mate X foldable phone, which was announced in February.
Huawei had not responded to a request for comment from the Global Times on Sunday as of press time.
The Mate X foldable phone has an 8-inch foldable OLED display with a 2,480-by-2,200 resolution, and it's equipped with the chipsets of Huawei Kirin 980 and Balong 5000, showed Huawei's official website.
The foldable handset will be available in September at the latest, according to a report in June by Techradar, an UK-based consumer technology news and reviews site, citing Vincent Pang, president of Huawei's western European region.
"Generally speaking, phone producers always apply for network access licenses when they have come up with a mature product that they're ready to launch in the market," Ma Jihua, a telecom analyst with Beijing Daojing Consultant Co, told the Global Times on Sunday
Huawei has an agenda to put the Mate X up for sale before September, Ma told the Global Times, although widespread consumer adoption could take more than a year.