China's post-2000s keen on traveling abroad during summer vacation: report

China's outbound tourism market during the summer vacation saw more tourists born after 2000, an industrial report said.The number of post-00s tourists traveling abroad soared 346 percent year on year this summer vacation, according to a report released by Chinese online travel platform Fliggy and online payment platform Alipay.The post-90s and post-80s generations, however, continued to represent the major share of China's outbound tourists, the report said.Meanwhile, the report highlighted a rapid increase in the number of tourists coming from small cities, although tourists from large cities continued to dominate China's outbound tourism market, it said.