Assad, Putin exchange congratulations on 75th anniv. of establishing diplomatic relations

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.According to the state news agency SANA, Assad underscored the importance of boosting the relations with Russia on all levels to achieve benefit for both countries.The president also hailed the Russian military operations alongside the Syrian Army in Syria, saying Russia "effectively contributed to combating terrorism on the Syrian territories," according to the report.Putin affirmed that his country will continue to support Syria in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and will help it in the reconstruction process."Wide experience has been gained over the past decades in the bilateral cooperation in different domains, and today Russia and Syria ally with each other in the face of combating the international terrorism and extremism," Putin said."I am confident that mutual efforts will achieve the final triumph over terrorism on the Syrian territories," he said.