CPC urges finding out problems in education campaign

The leading group of the ongoing Communist Party of China education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" has called for a comprehensive check for problems in the campaign.The group made the urge in a newly released work program, asking all regions and departments to find out problems going against the founding mission, in contrast to the Party Constitution and regulations, and use "real swords and spears" to address problems.Finding out what is lagged behind is an important measure to promote Party officials to proactively conduct self-examination and correct mistakes, according to the work program.Through the comparison, the consciousness of the Party and discipline among the Party officials should be continuously strengthened, and their political and moral standards should be continuously enhanced, it said.Party officials should study the Party Constitution and regulations paragraph by paragraph and sentence by sentence, reflecting on their own responsibility and work, it said.