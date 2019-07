A view of a 5G-powered business hall of China Telecom in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province over the weekend. The business hall is the largest of its kind in Central China, enabling people to experience 5G-enabled applications such as one-stop smart home services. Employees said that the Huawei Mate20 X 5G smartphone, priced at about 7,000 yuan ($1,017), will go on sale at the facility next month. Photo: VCG