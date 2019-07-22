PLA teams prepare for International Army Games

A JH-7A fighter bomber attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies on runway after landing at the airport on July 20. All aircraft of the PLA Air Force to participate in the "Aviadarts-2018" international competition of the International Army Games 2018 have arrived at the Dyagilevo military airport in Ryazan Oblast, Russia, on July 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

