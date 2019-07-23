HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Restricting HK police damages rule of law
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/23 8:55:49
Hong Kong police face the risk of being attacked by the mob, "flesh search" by the online mob, which has severely restrained the police force. This is no longer how a society under the rule of law should operate. If Hong Kong continues to regard rule of law as its core value, it must treat police law enforcement correctly.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Hong Kong rioters can’t get away with their acts
Pocari Sweat parent company urges Hong Kong protesters not to break law
Violent protestors damage Hong Kong, their own futures
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus