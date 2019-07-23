Restricting HK police damages rule of law

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/23 8:55:49
Hong Kong police face the risk of being attacked by the mob, "flesh search" by the online mob, which has severely restrained the police force. This is no longer how a society under the rule of law should operate. If Hong Kong continues to regard rule of law as its core value, it must treat police law enforcement correctly.

