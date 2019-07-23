China, UAE pledge to boost comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, both pledging to boost comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.During their talks at the Great Hall of the People, Xi recalled his state visit to the UAE last July when the two sides announced the establishment of the partnership and ushered the bilateral ties in a new stage.Stressing the significance of win-win cooperation in the era of globalization, Xi said the China-UAE relationship has set an example of strategic cooperation for countries from different regions, with different cultures and of various types.According to Xi, the two sides will issue a joint statement on strengthening the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership during the crown prince's visit, "which will be another important guideline document in the history of China-UAE relations."Xi said he is willing to work together Sheikh Mohammed to ensure the partnership will yield new results to better benefit the people of the two countries under the current complicated and volatile circumstances.Calling for further political mutual trust and strategic communication, Xi said China regards the UAE as an important strategic cooperative partner in the Middle East and supports the latter's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as its increasing role in regional and international affairs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

