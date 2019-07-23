China urges US not to politicize religion, interfere in internal affairs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/23





Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on the US move to set up an international alliance on religious freedom with related countries at an international religious freedom conference.



The US slandering of China's religious policy and religious freedom at the conference was met with opposition by all Chinese, Geng said.



The establishment of the alliance was nothing but a tool for the United States to use a religious excuse to promote its own values and intervene in other countries' internal affairs, which would be opposed by most nations in the world, the spokesperson said.



"We urge the United States to respect facts, discard prejudice and stop politicizing religion and interfering in other countries' internal affairs," Geng said.



A number of Chinese religious associations also strongly condemned the remarks, Geng said.



Noting that the US move has aroused objection and opposition from many countries, Geng said many countries refused to attend the conference.



After 37 foreign ambassadors to the UN at Geneva, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, praised China's human rights development and counter-terrorism and de-radicalization outcomes, many countries have joined them to support the Chinese government.

