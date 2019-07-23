Aftermath of explosion in al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus, Syria

People check a damaged car following an explosion in the al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, on July 22, 2019. A roadside bomb tore through a car in al-Qadam on Monday and killed the driver, according to the state news agency SANA. (Xinhua)


 

People clean a road following an explosion in the al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, on July 22, 2019. A roadside bomb tore through a car in al-Qadam on Monday and killed the driver, according to the state news agency SANA. (Xinhua)


 

A Syrian soldier checks a damaged car following an explosion in the al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, on July 22, 2019. A roadside bomb tore through a car in al-Qadam on Monday and killed the driver, according to the state news agency SANA. (Xinhua)


 

People check a damaged car following an explosion in the al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, on July 22, 2019. A roadside bomb tore through a car in al-Qadam on Monday and killed the driver, according to the state news agency SANA. (Xinhua)


 

