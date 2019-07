Farmers depend on animal husbandry in India

Children play with their pet goat at a village some 200 kilometers away from Kolkata, India, on July 21, 2019. A large number of farmers in India depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood. Animal husbandry plays an important role in the rural economy. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Pet goats play at a village some 200 kilometers away from Kolkata, India, on July 21, 2019. A large number of farmers in India depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood. Animal husbandry plays an important role in the rural economy. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Children play with their pet goat at a village some 200 kilometers away from Kolkata, India, on July 21, 2019. A large number of farmers in India depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood. Animal husbandry plays an important role in the rural economy. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A girl plays with her pet goats at a village some 200 kilometers away from Kolkata, India, on July 21, 2019. A large number of farmers in India depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood. Animal husbandry plays an important role in the rural economy. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)