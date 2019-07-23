Traveling art troupe perform play blending Mongolian folk songs, dances in Inner Mongolia

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Members of the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir perform during a play in Sonid Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. A play which blends with Mongolian folk songs and dances was staged after 3-month practicing by the Sonid Right Banner's Ulan Muqir, a traveling art troupe performing for herdsmen in remote areas. It tells a story happening between army soldiers and people living on the Zhurihe prairie decades ago. The Ulan Muqir was founded in 1957 and has been rewarded many titles for its artistic work. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)