The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Photo: Xinhua)

