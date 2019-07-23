Scott blanks Sun on podium after Chinese wins 200m freestyle

Bronze medalist Duncan Scott of Britain (right) stands away from the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter freestyle event at the 18th FINA World Championship as he refuses to stand with gold medalist Sun Yang (second from left) of China in Gwangju, South Korea on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

British bronze medalist Duncan Scott refused to shake hands with Sun Yang on the podium on Tuesday after the Chinese swimmer's victory in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Gwangju.Sun, who is swimming ­under a cloud in Gwangju with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to hear a ­doping case against him in September, was handed thewin when Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was disqualified for a false start.Scott congratulated silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan and Russian Martin Malyutin, who finished in the same time as the Briton, but completely blanked Sun on the podium.The Chinese swimmer reacted angrily, shouting and gesturing at Scott, who also refused to take part in a group photo on the podium and kept his distance from Sun as they left the stage.The incident came two days after Australian Mack Horton refused to share the podium with Sun after the 400.Sun, who served a doping ban in 2014 and was labelled a "drug cheat" by Horton before the Rio Olympics final, got the green light to compete in Gwangju after being cleared by a FINA panel of breaching the governing body's rules earlier this year.However, the World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking to overturn the decision at CAS, leaving Sun's career hanging in the balance a year out from the Tokyo OlympicsSun, who also won gold in the 200 in 2017, touched in a time of 1:44.93, with Matsumoto 0.29 behind in second and Malyutin and Scott taking bronze, 0.70 off Sun's time."My victory was because of my hard work. I continued to keep fighting, I didn't give up when I was in second place," said Sun, who won the 400 title on Sunday."I was the only one to enter the 800 [heats] this morning, so I was very tired. I just slept for an hour and a half this afternoon."There is no other swimmer competing in 200, 400 and 800, except Sun."I try my best to swim in ­every race and I don't mind the medals or the rivals anymore. I like to compete and enjoy the races," he said.Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, who won gold in men's 1,500-meter freestyle at Rio 2016, just competed in the open water for sixth in 10 kilometers and second in the mixed 5-kilometer relay in Gwangju."Maybe it is a good way to prepare for long distance by swimming in the open water races but I am personally a little bit afraid of the jellyfish bites in the sea," Sun joked.