Trump attacks Mueller on Twitter

US President Donald Trump attacked Robert Mueller on Monday, even as he insisted he would not watch the special counsel's potentially damaging Congressional testimony this week about the two-year Russia investigation.Two days before Mueller testifies - answering questions for the first time about his high-stakes probe into Russian election meddling and Trump's alleged obstruction - the president repeated his long-standing claim it was a biased "witch hunt."The US leader also repeated his false claim that Mueller's final report, released in April, found no collusion with Russia by the 2016 Trump campaign team and no obstruction of justice by the president himself."Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted."Result of the Mueller ­Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!"Trump - who is known to have closely followed previous testimony related to the Russia probe - later told reporters he would not be watching Mueller's much-awaited, nationally broadcast appearance on Wednesday."We have no collusion, no obstruction, a total no collusion finding," Trump said again. "They are wasting their time."Whether Trump watches or not, White House officials and the president's lawyers will be closely monitoring what Mueller tells members of the Democratic-­led House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.Mueller's 448-page report documents extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians, including attempts to cooperate or collude, neither of which is a specific crime.But Mueller ruled in the end that there was not enough evidence to recommend charges of criminal conspiracy, the main legal charge he could make use of.The veteran prosecutor and former FBI director also laid out in detail 10 instances when Trump allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation.